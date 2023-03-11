Boult Audio launches new neckband in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer electronics company, Boult Audio launched a, new neckband- ‘Curve ANC’. The new device is priced at 1,299 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the official website of the company in black and green colours.

The newly launched neckband enables the users to experience 40 hours of playtime, and 30 hours of playtime with ANC on. Curve ANC neckband is powered with twin noise cancellation features- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

The device comes with Type-C fast charging, which delivers around 15 hours of playtime in a mere 10 minutes of charging. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 Blink & Pair technology, premium touch controls, voice assistance, IPX5 water resistance, and magnetic drivers.