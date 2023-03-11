Delhi L-G alerts Arvind Kejriwal about the status of water treatment facilities in a letter

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena raised concerns about the appalling hygienic and sanitary conditions at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which provides drinking water to several areas of Delhi.

‘Let Delhi know the quality of the water we are consuming,’ he wrote.

The Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Facilities receive their water from the pond reservoir behind the Wazirabad barrage, which the Delhi L-G also criticised for the Delhi Jal Board’s flagrant slowness in cleaning and desilting.

Despite the desilting contract being in existence since 2013, there has been no desilting, causing the pond’s depth to drop from 4.26 metres to just 0.42 metres over the course of eight years.

The pond could store 250 million gallons of water at a time. But as a result of siltation, the capacity has now been decreased by 93%, and it can only contain 16 million gallons of water.

This is the only cause of the frequent water shortages in Delhi, notably the one that occurred just before Holi due to the inefficiency of the Wazirabad and Chandrawal facilities.