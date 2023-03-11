Easy home made curd recipe

Curd is a highly nutritious food that provides several health benefits. It is a rich source of protein, probiotics, calcium, and vitamins, making it an excellent addition to a balanced and healthy diet.

Making fresh curd at home is a simple process and requires only a few ingredients. Here is a step-by-step guide to making fresh curd at home:

Ingredients:

1 litre of milk (cow’s milk is recommended)

2-3 tablespoons of curd (as a starter culture)

Instructions:

Heat the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium flame until it comes to a boil. Keep stirring the milk occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Once the milk has come to a boil, turn off the heat and let it cool down until it’s lukewarm. You can also use a thermometer to check the temperature, which should be around 43-45 degrees Celsius.

Once the milk has reached the desired temperature, add the curd (starter culture) and mix well. Make sure that the curd is evenly distributed in the milk.

Cover the pan with a lid and keep it undisturbed in a warm place for 6-8 hours or until the curd sets. You can also wrap the pan with a thick cloth or place it in an oven (switched off) with the light on to provide warmth.

After 6-8 hours, check the curd by gently tilting the pan. If it has set and is firm to touch, it is ready. If it is still liquid, you may need to keep it for a few more hours.

Once the curd is set, refrigerate it for a few hours to chill it. You can then enjoy it as is, or use it to make a variety of dishes like lassi, raita, or paneer.

Note: It is important to use fresh milk for making curd and ensure that all utensils and equipment used are clean and sterilized. You can also adjust the quantity of curd used as a starter culture based on the sourness you prefer.