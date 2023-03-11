Indian Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey

Mumbai: 5-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) unveiled their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The jersey features a blend of dark and light shades of blue with stripes of gold on either side.

Mumbai Indians will start its IPL 2023 campaign on April 2. Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI will play their first home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 8, 2023. In the last season, MI had finished in the final position with only 4 wins in 14 matches and a total of 8 points.

Mumbai Indians Squad strength – 24 (Overseas 8):

Players bought – Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Mehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh)

Players retained – Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.