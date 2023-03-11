Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter also rescheduled and diverted several other trains. These trains were cancelled due to various reasons including law and order, weather, maintenance and operational reasons.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Cancelled Trains on March 11, 2023:

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs o­n 11.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Cancellation of Local Train:

Up Train: 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31437 (Naihati), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel).

Down local Train: 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel).

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum JN.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni:

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15051 (Kolkata – Gorakhpur Express), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13159 (Kolkata – Jogbani), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda).

Down Train: 13106 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15052 (Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13160 (Jogbani – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).Reschedule of Train

Train No.03172 (Lalgola-Sealdah) will be re-scheduled for 60 minutes, i.e. from Lalgola at 23:15 hrs instead of 22:15 hrs.

Train No.15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO will be rescheduled on 11.03.2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 11, 2023:

Train No.03298 UP Patna Jn – Varanasi MEMU train is cancelled between Buxar to Varanasi (short termination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023.

Train No.03289 DN Varanasi – Patna Jn MEMU train is cancelled between Varanasi to Buxar (short Origination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023

Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.

The 04593/04594 will remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura – Bharatgarh on 11.03.2023

Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.

Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.

Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing o­n) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement