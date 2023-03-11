Migration controversy: BBC removes Lineker from airtime

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has removed former England soccer captain Gary Lineker from airtime after his remarks on Britain’s immigration policy provoked a heated argument between the government and the organization’s highest paid broadcaster.

According to the BBC, which announced on Friday that Director General Tim Davie had taken ‘proportionate action,’ Lineker was informed that there must be a consensus over his usage of social media before he can return.

The dispute cast doubt on a migrant agreement reached between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Narendra Sunak, with the BBC being accused of caving in to political pressure.

In response to political pressure, taking Gary Lineker off the air is an assault on free expression, according to the opposition Labour party, which demanded that the BBC reconsider its choice.

The BBC’s action was deemed ‘indefensible’ by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland.

Particular situations are an issue for the BBC, according to the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport.