Motorola launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola has launched its newest 5G G-series phone in the Indian markets. The new device named ‘Moto G73 5G’ is priced at 18,999.

The Motorola Moto G73 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor and supports 13 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO for fast download speeds. The device runs on Android 13 OS. It is offered in two colours—Lucent White and Midnight Blue.

The device comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The front houses a 16-megapixel selfie unit housed in a punch hole setup. It packs 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.