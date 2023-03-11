Net direct tax collection reaches Rs 13.73 lakh crore till March 10

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection in the country so far in this fiscal has reached Rs 13.73 lakh crore. This is 17% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. Data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed this.

This collection is around 97% of the total budget estimates and over 83%of the total revised estimates of Direct Taxes for the Financial Year 2022-23. The gross tax collections are at Rs 16.68 lakh crore which is over 22% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year. Refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued from the 1st of April, 2022 to the 10th of March 2023. This is over 59% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.