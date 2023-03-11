New species of cockroach discovered in Singapore; gets named after Pokemon’s Ultra Beast

In Singapore, a brand-new species of cockroach was recently found. The recently discovered species has been given the name Pheromosa after a Pokemon that resembles a cockroach and appears in the seventh generation of the video game franchise.

There are currently just 32 species in the family Nocticolidae, which includes this delicate cockroach that was initially discovered in Singapore, according to Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

The cockroach species was originally uncovered in 2016 while being surveyed for insects at a natural reserve to learn more about the various insect species in Singapore.

Although the species’ exterior matched that of a species which had been recognised, however, during dissection it was found that it was a new species that had never been discovered before.

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s Foo Maosheng and UPLB Museum of Natural History’s Cristian Lucanas recently published a paper based on their discovery. Maosheng even shared the news on Twitter.