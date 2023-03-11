UAE announces official work hours during Ramadan

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has announced official work hours for federal employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The authority has issued a circular setting the official working hours based on a related UAE Cabinet resolution.

According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday. Ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan in line with their specific requirements.

FAHR also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the UAE’s citizens and residents, on the occasion of Ramadan.