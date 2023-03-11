UP man strangles wife, kills himself later

The police reported on Saturday that a man allegedly strangled his wife before killing himself at their home in the Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, village of Ratawali.

Palash Basal, the Aligarh SP, told ANI that a man and his wife had committed suicide after receiving word from Ratawali village.

Said he, “From first glance, it seems as though the husband strangled his wife to death before hanging himself. Further investigation is being conducted.”

The bodies have been removed by the police from the couple’s house and are now being transported for a post-mortem.

In the Barla police station, a case was opened, and investigators were looking into the occurrence further to determine its precise cause.