Vanila ice cream recipe with four ingredients

Here’s a simple vanilla ice cream recipe with only four ingredients:

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream, whole milk, and granulated sugar.

Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour the mixture into a large bowl and let it cool to room temperature.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until completely chilled.

Once chilled, pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Transfer the churned ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 2 hours, or until firm.

Serve and enjoy!