Celebrity couple Fahadh and Nazriya collaborate on ‘Romancham’ director’s upcoming film

The lead character in ‘Romancham’ director Jithu Madhavan’s next film will be played by Fahadh Faasil. The film reportedly began production on Thursday in Bengaluru. It’s interesting to note that Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and star Nazriya Nazim produced the film together.

Fahadh will be dressed entirely differently in the film, which is set on a college campus.

According to sources, the movie will be released on Onam.

The project also includes music director Sushin Shyam and cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Soon, more information about the cast and crew will be released.