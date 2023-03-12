Indian Railways cancels several trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter also rescheduled and diverted several other trains. These trains were cancelled due to various reasons including law and order, weather, maintenance and operational reasons.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement