Indian Railways to operate special train connecting these temples

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced a Varanasi-Vaishno Devi-Katra special train. The train will connect Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu. The special train will pass through various stations like Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli Junction, and Pratapgarh.

Train Number- 04212/04211 Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Holi Special will make 4 rounds. 04212 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Varanasi special train will run on March 13, 2023. This train will leave for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 09.30 pm and reach Varanasi at 11.35 pm the next day.

Train number 04211 from Varanasi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special will leave Varanasi at 04:15 pm on March 12, 2023, and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the next day at 06.30 pm.

The fare is Rs 755 for the sleeper class, Rs 1930 for the third AC, Rs 2680 for the second AC, and Rs 4255 for the first AC from Varanasi to Katra.