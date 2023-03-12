Virat Kohli ends his long- century drought with a magnificent hundred against Australia

In the fourth and final Test, which is played on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli scored his first test century in three years, leading India to 395/5 in response to Australia’s 480 total in their first innings.

It was Kohli’s 28th Test century and his first since scoring a century against Bangladesh in India’s maiden day-night Test in November of this year.

Even though India lost Ravindra Jadeja in the morning session at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli and K S Bharat kept Australia from picking up another wicket. After putting on 84 runs for the fifth wicket, Bharat was bowled out by Nathan Lyon for 44 in the post-lunch session.

With Cameron Green’s opening over of the day, Australia decided to bowl spin from both ends, and Todd Murphy was able to end Kohli and Jadeja’s 64-run partnership.

In his final try to get past the fielders inside the ring, Jadeja, who made 28, chipped the ball to Usman Khawaja at mid-on.

With his heel firmly down, Kohli was content to move the ball around.

Shreyas Iyer, who was unable to leave the field to bat for India, which is now leading the series 2-1, underwent tests due to back pain.