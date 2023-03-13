Add these Green fruits into your diet for better health

Kiwi

Vitamin E, C, folate, and potassium-rich kiwis are known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-hypertensive qualities. It is frequently advised to boost blood platelets. Also, it is suggested that pregnant women consume it.

Green Apple

Green apples contain iron, calcium, vitamins, and antioxidant qualities. It is abundant in “Quercetin,” a substance found in green apples that aids in enhancing mental wellness. Green apples must be consumed by those with fragile bones.

Guava

Did you know that guavas are high in magnesium, which supports muscle strength? Moreover, magnesium lowers tension. This fruit has plenty of fibre, which looks after the digestive system. Consumption of guava is considered beneficial to control blood sugar levels.

Amla

Nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin AB complex, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, carbohydrate, fibre and diuretic acid are found in Amla. Amla is also rich in chromium, which helps in controlling blood sugar level. This small sweet & sour fruit improves digestion while strengthening immunity.

Grapes

Grapes are an excellent fruit which can take care of your entire health as its rich in vitamins A, C, & B along with potassium and calcium. It’s rich in flavonoids and antioxidants which helps keep the cholesterol level under control. Eating grapes gives quick energy and there is no problem of fatigue.