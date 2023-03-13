Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to operate flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE capital, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched direct flight services to Amman in Jordan. The airline will operate 3 flights a week connecting Abu Dhabi International Airport with Queen Alia International Airport. Customers can book flights through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft. Arabia Abu Dhabi at present operates flights to 34 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport across the sub-continent, GCC, Russia, Africa, and Europe.