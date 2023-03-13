Axar Patel becomes the fifth cricketer to score 500 runs and take 50 wickets in 12 Test matches

Axar Patel, an all-rounder for India, became the fifth cricketer after playing just 12 Test matches to score 500 runs and take 50 wickets.

Axar accomplished the feat on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (March 13). In red-ball cricket, he currently has 50 wickets and 513 runs. He also succeeded veteran Ravichandran Ashwin as the second Indian to accomplish so (596 runs and 63 wickets).

Aubrey Faulkner of South Africa leads the elite club with 682 runs and 52 wickets, followed by Jack Gregory of Australia (744 runs and 57 wickets), and Ian Botham of England (549 runs and 70 wickets).

After Usman Khawaja (333 runs) and Virat Kohli (297 runs), Axar finished third on the batting chart with 264 runs. This was Axar’s third fifty-plus score in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. In the four Test matches, Axar also claimed three wickets.