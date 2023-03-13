Bengaluru guy kills neighbour after fighting with wife; arrested

According to reports, a 45-year-old man killed his neighbour after the latter requested to transfer his wife to him for sex. The incident took place at Siddapura, Bengaluru. Suresh, the accused, has been detained by police. Manikanta has been named as the deceased in the interim.

‘A drunken scuffle broke out. Manikanta mentioned Suresh’s wife while intoxicated. Suresh killed Manikanta with a cane in a fit of rage’ said DCP South.

Suresh personally went to Manikanta’s family and claimed that Manikanta was passed out at his house in an effort to hide the murder. Unaware of his passing, the family quickly hurried to bring Manikanta back.

When the family carried Manikanta to their home, they noticed that his nose was bleeding. He was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Manikanta had brain injuries, according to the Victoria Hospital’s forensic unit and the autopsy results.

A case for murder under IPC Sections 302 and 303 has been filed based on videos and other evidence.