Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Gold price surged marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,960, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. The price of yellow metal gained by Rs 1280 per 8 gram in the last four days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold l futures were trading at Rs 56,615 per 10 gram, up Rs 465 or 0.83%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 760 at Rs 63,650 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than five weeks as the US dollar weakened. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,877.30 per ounce, after hitting its highest since 3 February earlier in the session at $1,893.96. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,882.10.