Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar on Monday. The positive sentiments in the domestic equity market and weakening of the US dollar against major currencies supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.78 against the US dollar and slipped to 82.06. Later, it gained ground to reach 81.81 registering an increase of 25 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.77% to 103.78. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,061.47 crore.