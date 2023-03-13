Hewlett-Packard (HP) is once again blocking users from using third-party ink cartridges in HP printers

Once more, Hewlett-Packard (HP) is prohibiting customers from using non-HP ink cartridges in HP printers. Consumers are becoming more and more irate with HP because it uses firmware updates to prevent the use of ink cartridges from other brands in its printers. The move was made for security reasons, according to the company.

Reddit and Twitter were used by users to report the problem. According to a story in The Verge, the HP community forum stated that a recent firmware update for printers has disabled the use of non-HP ink as part of the company’s tight ‘dynamic security’ policy.

Notably, HP had previously received substantial criticism for its ‘dynamic security’ as well as class-action lawsuits. Dynamic security prompts HP printers to authenticate whether the ink cartridges being used are of HP or not. It blocks the use of ink or toner cartridges that do not include ‘new or reused HP chips or electronic circuitry’.

HP introduced dynamic security in 2016, but only to some printers. But since 2018, it has paid millions in class-action lawsuits for the policy, including to customers in the US, Australia, and Italy.

However, despite all the criticism, HP has extended it to more devices. This has led to anger and frustration among users.