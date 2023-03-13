iQoo launches latest Z-series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, iQoo launched its latest Z-series handset named ‘iQoo Z7i’ in China. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of iQoo Z7i is priced at CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 24,000), the a 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) and the 8GB + 128GB model will cost CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is offered in Ice Lake Blue and Moon Shadow (translated from Chinese) colours. Details about the availability of the device in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z7i runs on Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top. The handset is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 GPU. The device features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The LCD display offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.99 screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit comprising of 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.