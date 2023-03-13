IRCTC launches ‘Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The tour named ‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’ will be operated on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from March 31.

The 10-day tour will be cover Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram in Ayodhya; Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa in Kathmandu; Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat in Varanasi; and Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

The cost of the tour has been distributed into 2 categories- Comfort category and Superior category. The train, which only has 3AC class, has 600 seats in total, 300 of which are Standard and the other 300 are Superior.

For the Comfort category- A single share will cost Rs. 39,850, and a double share will cost Rs. 34,650. A child (5-11 years) ticket will cost Rs 31,185. For the Superior category- A single share will cost Rs. 47,820, and a double share will cost Rs. 41,580. A child (5-11 years old) ticket will cost Rs 37,425.

The cost of the package includes hotels stay, all transfers, vegetarian meals and sightseeing on non-AC buses.