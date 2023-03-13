Managing cholesterol levels with spices

Turmeric

Traditional medicine has employed the spice turmeric for thousands of years. Turmeric contains a substance called curcumin, which has been demonstrated to offer a number of health advantages, including lowering cholesterol and reducing inflammation.

Cinnamon

Another spice whose ability to decrease cholesterol has been demonstrated is cinnamon. It contains substances called cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, which can aid in lowering triglycerides and LDL cholesterol (a type of fat found in the blood).

Ginger

The root of ginger is frequently utilised in both cookery and conventional medicine. It contains substances known as shogaols and gingerols, which have been proven to have anti-inflammatory and reducing effects on cholesterol.

Black pepper

Piperine, a substance present in black pepper, has been shown to have possible cholesterol-lowering properties. Piperine inhibits the activity of an enzyme involved in cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increases the secretion of bile acids that further aids in the digestion and absorption of dietary fats.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek is a spice that is commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It contains compounds called saponins, which have been shown to have cholesterol-lowering properties.