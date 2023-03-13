Oscars 2023: Ruth Carter becomes first black woman to win two Oscars

Los Angeles: Ruth E. Carter is the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards. Carter, who became the first Black person to win an Oscar for costume design in 2019 for her work on Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’, was honoured again for the sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever’.

Carter defeated Catherine Martin, who won both the BAFTA and the Costume Designers Guild for her work on Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’. She also defeated Mary Zophres for ‘Babylon’, Jenny Beaven for ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’, and Shirley Kurata for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, the surprise winner of the CDGA Sci-Fi Fantasy award.

According to Variety, Denzel Washington made history when he won his second Academy Award for ‘Training Day’ in 2002. He first won ‘Glory’ in 1990. Mahershala Ali is the only other Black actor to have won two Oscars, for ‘Moonlight’ in 2016 and ‘Green Book’ in 2018. While Viola Davis has four Oscar nominations, she has only one win, for ‘Fences’ in 2016.

Variety reports that Carter has had a total of four nominations, including ones for ‘Malcolm X’ in 1992 and ‘Amistad’ in 1997. Her other credits include ‘Selma’ and the Tina Turner biopic ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, for which Carter recreated Tina Turner’s most iconic 1970s and 1980s looks, including the famous gold metallic fringe dress and high-waisted miniskirts.