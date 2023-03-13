Oscars Awards 2023: Full list of winners

New York: The 95th Academy Awards were announced today. Indian films have won 2 awards in the prestigious event. ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from Indian film ‘RRR’ won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song had earlier won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award. ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ from India emerged as the winner in the Best Documentary Shorts category.
Oscar Awards 2023: Here’s the list of all the winners:
Best Original Song
RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards
Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary feature
Navalny
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Short Film, Live Action
An Irish Goodbye
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
Best Sound Award
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Best Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Best Actor in Leading Role
Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale.’
Best Actress in Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh win the Best Actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’
