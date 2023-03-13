Oscars Awards 2023: Full list of winners

New York: The 95th Academy Awards were announced today. Indian films have won 2 awards in the prestigious event. ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from Indian film ‘RRR’ won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song had earlier won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award. ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ from India emerged as the winner in the Best Documentary Shorts category.

Oscar Awards 2023: Here’s the list of all the winners:

Best Original Song

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

Navalny

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Short Film, Live Action

An Irish Goodbye

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Best Sound Award

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once’

.

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best Actor in Leading Role

Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale.’

Best Actress in Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh win the Best Actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’

Best Actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once