NEWS

Oscars Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Mar 13, 2023, 12:54 pm IST

New York: The 95th Academy Awards were announced today.  Indian films have won 2 awards in the prestigious event. ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from Indian film ‘RRR’  won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song had earlier won  the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award. ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ from India emerged as the winner in the Best Documentary Shorts category.

Oscar Awards 2023: Here’s the list of all the winners:

Best Original Song

 

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

 

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio  

 

Supporting Actor

 

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

 

Navalny

Cinematography

 

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

 

Short Film, Live Action

 

An Irish Goodbye

 

Best International Feature Film

 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

 

 

Best International Feature Film

 

 All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

 

Best Original Screenplay

 

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

 

Women Talking

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar 

Best Sound Award

 

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

 

Best Film Editing

 

Everything Everywhere All At Once’

.

 

Best Documentary Short Film

 

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

 

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

 

Best Visual Effects

 

Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

 

Best Actor in Leading Role

 

Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale.’

 

Best Actress in Leading Role

 

Michelle Yeoh win the Best Actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’

Best Actor in a supporting role

 

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tags
shortlink
Mar 13, 2023, 12:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button