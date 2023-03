Ramadan 2023: Possible Iftar times for Dubai and Abu Dhabi revealed

Dubai: Ramadan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2023 is expected to begin on March 23. The confirmed dates will be announced as per the moon sighting.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast for up to 14 hours a day, between sunrise and sunset. The breaking of fast comes with a meal known as iftar and comes at the same time as the Maghrib prayer.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Here are the expected Iftar times for Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain:

Day/Date Maghrib

Thursday, March 23 6:35 PM

Friday, March 24 6:35 PM

Saturday, March 25 6:35 PM

Sunday, March 26 6:36 PM

Monday, March 27 6:36 PM

Tuesday, March 28 6:37 PM

Wednesday, March 29 6:37 PM

Thursday, March 30 6:38 PM

Friday, March 31 6:38 PM

Saturday, April 1 6:39 PM

Sunday, April 2 6:39 PM

Monday, April 3 6:39 PM

Tuesday, April 4 6:40 PM

Wednesday, April 5 6:40 PM

Thursday, April 6 6:41 PM

Friday, April 7 6:41 PM

Saturday, April 8 6:42 PM

Sunday, April 9 6:42 PM

Monday, April 10 6:43 PM

Tuesday, April 11 6:43 PM

Wednesday, April 12 6:43 PM

Thursday, April 13 6:44 PM

Friday, April 14 6:44 PM

Saturday, April 15 6:45 PM

Sunday, April 16 6:45 PM

Monday, April 17 6:46 PM

Tuesday, April 18 6:46 PM

Wednesday, April 19 6:47 PM

Thursday, April 20 6:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Iftar times 2023:

Day/Date Maghrib

Thursday, March 23 6:39 PM

Friday, March 24 6:39 PM

Saturday, March 25 6:39 PM

Sunday, March 26 6:40 PM

Monday, March 27 6:40 PM

Tuesday, March 28 6:41 PM

Wednesday, March 29 6:41 PM

Thursday, March 30 6:42 PM

Friday, March 31 6:42 PM

Saturday, April 1 6:43 PM

Sunday, April 2 6:43 PM

Monday, April 3 6:43 PM

Tuesday, April 4 6:44 PM

Wednesday, April 5 6:44 PM

Thursday, April 6 6:45 PM

Friday, April 7 6:45 PM

Saturday, April 8 6:46 PM

Sunday, April 9 6:46 PM

Monday, April 10 6:47 PM

Tuesday, April 11 6:47 PM

Wednesday, April 12 6:47 PM

Thursday, April 13 6:48 PM

Friday, April 14 6:48 PM

Saturday, April 15 6:49 PM

Sunday, April 16 6:49 PM

Monday, April 17 6:50 PM

Tuesday, April 18 6:50 PM

Wednesday, April 19 6:51 PM

Thursday, April 20 6:51 PM