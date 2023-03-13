Xi Jinping of China stresses security and refers to the military as a ‘great wall of steel’

President Xi Jinping stated on Monday that despite escalating tensions with the United States, China must modernise its military to create a ‘Great Wall of Steel’ if it is to maintain security and advance economically.

For the first time during his historic third term as president, Xi called for China to improve its capacity to govern and protect the nation’s security.

‘Security is the foundation for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity,’ he remarked at the closing of the annual parliament session.

Since Xi replaced top security officials with his close supporters, the ruling Communist Party is anticipated to tighten party monitoring over security issues.

As the United States restricts China’s access to chip manufacturing machinery and other cutting-edge technologies, Xi also stated on Monday that China must increase its scientific and technological independence and strength.

Regarding Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing claims as its own and a major semiconductor producer, Xi declared that China must combat separatist and pro-independence movements as well as outside forces’ meddling.