30-year-old woman killed and chopped into pieces by a 45-year-old murderer in Kashmir

A 30-year-old woman named Arifa Khan was reportedly killed and sliced into numerous pieces in a weird occurrence in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, purportedly by a 45-year-old murderer. Being the first instance of such a heinous act, the murder has stunned the whole Kashmir Valley. The victim’s family is now calling for the accused to be hanged.

When authorities discovered fragments of a missing woman’s body nearby, sorrow descended upon the community of Soibug. The woman reportedly left her house on March 7 to attend computer classes before going missing, according to the family.

The family reported her missing to the local police department after being unable to locate her. In June of this year, Arifa was set to marry.

‘I can’t explain how shocked I am about the whole incident. She was a very pious woman, and we were all set to get married in June this year. According to Islam, the murderer should be killed exactly the same way as he killed her, but we have the laws and I appeal to the Administration that he should be given strict punishment,’ said Ab Rouf, fiancé of Arifa.

The accused has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have also recovered all the body parts of the victim from different places. The body has been sent for legal formalities. The accused murderer was identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani and is in police custody now.