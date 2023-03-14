A British company that specialises in lending to crypto projects loses about USD 200 million to hackers

Hackers stole over $200 million from Euler, a British company that specialises in lending to cryptocurrency projects. This strike is the most significant in recent months.

On Twitter, the security company PeckShield alerted British lender Euler to what it claimed was a hack, sharing data of transactions that it claimed showed losses of $197 million.

The Chinese company tweeted: ‘Hey @eulerfinance: you may wish to have a look,’ in reference to British lender Euler. PeckShield claimed that the hackers’ rush of transactions appeared to have taken advantage of a weakness in Euler’s system.

‘Aware and actively working with security professionals and law enforcement,’ Euler claimed. ‘We will release further information as soon as we have it,’ the lender said on Twitter.

Molly White, a blogger who chronicles hacks and scams has said that the cyber attack on Euler is the most substantial this year.

White ranked the incident at number eight on the all-time list of biggest thefts, though it is dwarfed by the crypto sector’s biggest scams, some of which have run into billions of dollars.