First-ever SCO Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage to open with more than 20 delegates expected attend

More than 20 SCO delegates are anticipated to attend in person and many more to participate virtually in the inaugural SCO Conference on Shared Buddhist History, which is due to begin tomorrow. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi from March 14 to 15. It is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture.

This gathering is a follow-up to PM Modi’s declaration at past SCO Summits about stepping up cooperation in this area.

As the home of Buddhism, India aims to advance it while leading the organisation this year. Buddhism is a significant component of India’s rich historical and cultural legacy. With the SCO summit being held in India this year, the country is using this opportunity to showcase its deep-rooted ties with Buddhism and its efforts to preserve and promote its heritage.

The SCO Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage is expected to be a platform for member states, observers, and dialogue partners to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for cooperation in the domain of Buddhist heritage.