IMA scheduled March 17 for a nationwide doctors’ strike

On March 17, government and private sector doctors around the state will strike in protest of the lack of action taken against those responsible for the attack on a doctor at Kozhikode’s Fatima Hospital more than a week ago.

The operation of emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operations won’t be affected, according to the Indian Medical Association.

The IMA also declared that it would pursue legal action against K B Ganesh Kumar, a lawmaker, for his remark that certain doctors deserved to be treated roughly.

P K Ashokan, a cardiologist at Fatima Hospital, was beaten by onlookers after a patient complained that her postpartum care had been delayed. His wife, Dr. Anitha, provided care for the patient.