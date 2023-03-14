Kozhikode woman detained by customs with 1 crore rupees worth of gold concealed in her undergarment

At the Calicut International Airport, the Customs on Monday detained a woman who was attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 1 crore by concealing the packets inside her undergarment.

The suspect, Kandanplakal Asmabeevi, 32, was travelling on an Air India Express flight from Dubai. She is from Narikuni in the Kozhikode district.

The metal was taken out of a 2,031 gramme combination of gold by the customs authorities. The accused was reportedly a carrier for a group smuggling gold, according to reports.

Similar circumstances led to Shahala, a 19-year-old student, being detained in Karipur in December as she attempted to smuggle in gold worth Rs 1 crore.

Shahala also took an Air India Express trip from Dubai to Kozhikode. Police picked her up as she exited the airport based on a tip, despite the fact that she evaded the airport scanners and did not match the Customs Department’s profiling.