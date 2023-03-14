Man found hanging from Delhi hotel ceiling fan

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man was found hanging from a hotel ceiling fan on Devli Road, according to Delhi Police authorities.

Rahul was recognised as the man.

‘A PCR call for hanging was received by Neb Sarai police station on the night between March 12 and 13 from a hotel on Devli Road. When police arrived, they saw a man hanging from a room’s ceiling fan’ a policeman stated.

Also, according to the police, the Crime team examined the body before sending it to the mortuary of AIIMS, Delhi, where the proper procedures under Section 174 of the CrPC would be carried out.

As the police examined the hotel’s CCTV footage, they found that a guy wearing a Delhi Police uniform.

‘Later, it was discovered that a man dressed in uniform from the Delhi Police had visited the hotel and identified himself as Constable Nabab, who was assigned to the Jyoti Nagar police station. He did not, however, present an identity card’ the policeman stated.

He is the subject of a case of impersonation.

Further information is awaited while an investigation is being conducted.