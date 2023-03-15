All England Open Badminton Championships: India’s HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen enter second round

London: India’s HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have entered the second round of the men’s singles of All England Open 2023 badminton championships. Prannoy defeated Chinese Taipei’s world No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei by ‘21-19, 22-20’ in the opening-round match. World No. 9 Prannoy will next face third-seeded Indonesian, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Lakshya Sen beat world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen, of Chinese Taipei, by ‘ 21-18, 21-19’. Lakshya Sen will either face the winner of the all-Danish tie between Anders Antonsen or Rasmus Gemke in the next round.

Today, another Indian player, world No. 22 Kidambi Srikanth will face France’s world No. 25 Toma Popov in round 1 of men’s singles. World No. 9 PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign against China’s Zhang Yi Man. In the men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will meet compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will battle Xiang Yu Ren and Qiang Tan in the opener.