Brahmapuram waste plant fire: Kerala CM announces three-tier committee to probe incident

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister on Wednesday announced that a special three-tier committee comprising scientific experts will be set up to conduct a probe the waste dump yard fire at Brahmapuram in Kochi .

Speaking in the Assembly today, chief minister Vijayan said a Special Investigation Team of the State police will investigate the case registered related to the Brahmapuram fire. A vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into the cause of the fire and the proceedings of the plant right starting the time of its inception, the chief minister said. The Chief Minister said that no serious health issues were encountered by residents due to the Brahmapuram fire.

Garbage mounds in the plant caught fire on March 2. The chief minister’s response was read-out under rule 300 of the procedure and conduct in the Kerala Assembly. Opposition parties, including the Congress have been demanding a statement by the chief minster since the incident. CM Vijyan said that the fire at the waste yard has been completely put out on March 13. The State government, district administration and the Kochi Corporation worked on a war footing to control the fire, the CM told the Assembly. Control rooms were set up on March 3 and the Chief Minister’s Officer had been monitoring the situration, the Kerala Chief Minister said.

On Monday Opposition Leader V Satheesan had while speaking in the Assembly said that a health emergency should have been declared in Kochi. Ernakulam District Collector on March 12 said that at least 95 per cent of smoke from the Brahmapuram fire has been brought under control. The Kerala High Court also directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

The HC also observed that all the rules of solid waste management were violated at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. The Kerala Assembly met today to take up discussion and voting on Demands for Grants 2023-24 realted demands for Grants 2023-24 related to Fisheries, Forest, Food, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy. Meawnhile ahead of the Chief Minister’s response today, Opposition leaders staged a walkout from the Assembly. The UDF MLA’s clashed with the watch and ward in front of the Speaker’s office alleging that the Speaker was not protecting the opposition’s rights. They also raised a banner and raised slogans after the Speaker refused to entertain an adjournment motion on women safety.