DRDO successfully conducts flight test of indigenous Power Take off Shaft on LCA Tejas

Bengaluru: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a maiden flight-test of the Power Take off (PTO) Shaft on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Tejas) Limited Series Production (LSP) -3 aircraft in Bengaluru. The PTO is an equipment that transmits power from aircraft engine to gearbox. It was indigenously designed and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

‘With this successful test, the DRDO has achieved a greater technological feat by realisation of complex high-speed rotor technology which only few countries have achieved. The PTO shaft was designed with a unique innovative patented ‘Frequency Spanning Technique’ which enables it to negotiate different operating engine speeds,’ said Defence ministry.