Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jots China’s Hotan

Hotan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake’s epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet.