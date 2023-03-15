Everything you need to know about ‘Aqua Sex’

Aqua sex is very much romantic. And it works as a therapy too. It can add the sparkle in the relationship. Having pleasurable sex is vital for your heart health and stress reduction.

Fun together with a soap bar and running water assists in spicing up your relationship, and gets more pleasure.

Taking a shower is relaxing as well as revitalizing, but when you take a shower with your partner it’s more fun. Kissing, hugging, making out, or sharing love in the shower gives you and your partner new sensations and thrills, different from what both of you usually experience. Having shower sex in the morning is perfect to start your day.

Sex in the bedroom becomes boring after a point in time. This is the reason sex advisers suggest making love in places other than the bedroom, such as the kitchen, bathroom, hall, and backyard. Making out in the shower looks like a romantic activity for the couples who want to add spice in their relationship and have fantastic sex.

You and your partner both take a bath every morning. Moreover, you don’t need to worry about cleanup- soap up, rinse, towel off.