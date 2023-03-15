FIFA announces final date, format of World Cup 2026

Paris: The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has revealed the final date and format of World Cup 2026. A total of 104 matches will be played in the mega football event. At present, 64 matches are played in the FIFA World Cup. The decision was announced after FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. , will be the first edition of the quadrennial tournament where 48 teams are taking part. The final will be held on July 19.

There will be 16 groups. Each group will have 4 teams. Traditionally the top 2 teams from each group advance to the last 16 but the 2026 edition will also have the 8 best third-placed teams moving into the knockout round of 32.