OpenAI announces a new version of artificial intelligence software which can see

OpenAI, a tech startup located in San Francisco that gained worldwide fame with its ChatGPT, revealed on Tuesday that it is introducing a new generation of artificial intelligence software that can see.

The new programme termed ‘GPT-4’ ‘can tackle tough problems with more precision, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities,’ as per an announcement made on OpenAI’s website.

In the video posted by the firm online, it noted that GPT-4 is armed with several skills which were not included in the previous generation of the technology, like the ability to ‘reason’ based on photographs which have been supplied by the users.

‘GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks,’ wrote OpenAI on its website.

Andrej Karpathy, who is an employee of OpenAI, tweeted that the new feature means that the AI could ‘see’. So far, the new technology has not been made available for free.