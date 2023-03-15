Paris, the city of romance, is turning into a garbage dump as tonnes of stinking garbage continue to pile up

Tonnes of foul waste are continuing to accumulate on the city’s pavements as sanitation workers’ strike enters its ninth day on Tuesday, turning Paris, the city of romance, into a landfill.

The increasing volume of waste has become a visible sign of the widespread resentment among workers over a bill to increase the French retirement age by two years.

The city stinks because the trash cans are overflowing and some of the garbage bags contain rotten food. Up until Tuesday, the city’s highways were clogged with more than 7,000 tonnes of trash.

‘It’s dirty, it attracts rats and cockroaches,’ complained one Parisian on French radio. The workers have been on a strike over the proposal of the Emmanuel Macron government to increase the pension age from 62 to 64.

Apart from Paris, cities like Rennes, Le Havre and Nantes, Rennes have also been affected by the strike. The pension strikes were joined by the refuse collectors a week ago and the authorities of Paris said that half of the districts of the city, which fall under the council workers, have been badly hit by the action.