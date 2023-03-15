‘Plot to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was on..’: Bambiha group associates reveals to Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh: A team of operation cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested four persons, associates of Davinder Bambiha group, who revealed that a plot to kill Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh was going on, police said on Wednesday. The officials said that the arrested persons, during the interrogation, told that they were contacted by foreign based gangsters through Whatsapp for supply of long range weapons from Jammu and Kashmir as a conspiracy to kill the Punjabi singers was going on.

The four persons, identified as Manu Batta (29), Aman Kumar (29), Sanjeev Kumar (23) and Kamaldeep (26), told police that a planning was going on to assassinate the duo Punjabi singers. During interrogation, one accused Aman revealed that ‘a hardcore gangster Prince, a close-aide of Canada based gangster Lucky Patial, had contacted him through Whatsapp and asked if there is any accomplice of him in Jammu and Kashmir who could supply long-range weapons’, Chandigarh Police said, adding that a plot to kill Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh was going on.

‘Prince told me that he want long range weapons from J-K as he wants to take revenge of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’, police quoted the 29-year-old accused as saying. Police have also recovered weapons and live cartridges from the possession of these four persons. The police said that the arrested persons are being interrogated in detail.