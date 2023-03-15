Rampur district administration seals school run by SP leader Azam Khan’s trust

Rampur: Rampur district administration has sealed a Public School run by the Jauhar Shodh Sansthan belonging to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The action was taken by Rampur district administration on Tuesday.

Earlier on January 28, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute. ‘The lease was cancelled in the cabinet meeting and orders were issued to take immediate possession of the minority department, on which the minority department had given the notice to vacate the building and premises within 15 days, regarding which the police administration team on Wednesday Jauhar Research Institute reached and by breaking the locks lying in the school, the officers and employees of Police Administration and Minority Department sealed the school premises’, Nirankar Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area, and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Lalta Prasad Shakya, SDM, Nirankar Singh, and Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr Sansar Singh were present during the action. ‘The district administration has sealed the Jauhar Shodh Sansthan campus and handed it over to the minority department’, the Principal of Rampur Public School, Hina Mujaddi said. After the decision of the Yogi cabinet on January 28, the government has cancelled the lease of Rs 100 per annum and ordered to take the institute’s building and land, with an area of about 13,000 square meters, under government control with immediate effect.

‘The building and land of Jauhar Shodh Sansthan should be taken under government control with immediate effect, take possession and inform the government’, a notification by the Director Minority Welfare J Ribha said on January 31, after the Cabinet decision. Former cabinet minister Azam Khan had taken land for Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute on lease for 100 rupees annually for 33 years during the Samajwadi Party government with the proviso that the lease term can be extended twice for 33-33 years.

‘This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting during the SP government and it was said that research work would also be done in it along with the studies of Arabic and Persian. But Later it was changed and instead of higher education, Rampur Public School was opened for primary and secondary education by getting post from the CBSE board’, the notification claimed. Azam Khan had become the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust’s president for life. On the complaint of Minister of State Baldev Aulakh, an SIT team was also constituted to investigate the matter. On the basis of the investigation report of the SIT, Divisional Minority Welfare Officer RP Singh was suspended for ‘negligence’ and ‘indifference’.

Based on the recommendation of the SIT, the government called for a report from the Rampur DM. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, who was then Rampur DM, had also recommended the cancellation of the lease. While the lease was cancelled in the cabinet meeting of the Yogi government held on January 28, the order was issued by the Minority Welfare Director Lucknow J Ribha in the name of Divisional Minority Welfare Officer/Deputy Director Moradabad Division and District Minority Welfare Officer Rampur on Tuesday asking them to inform the government about action taken.