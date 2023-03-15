Sleep-deprived teenagers become reluctant participants of a new controversial experiment in Indonesia

Sleepy youngsters can be spotted ‘trudging zombie-like’ around the streets of Indonesia every morning at dawn.

The sleep-deprived teens have been coerced into taking part in a new, divisive experiment that aims to start their days much earlier. The East Nusa Tenggara province’s capital, Kupang, is the site of the pilot project. Twelveth graders from ten high schools have started beginning their courses under it at an early hour—exactly 5:30 in the morning.

The plan was revealed by the governor Viktor Laiskodat last month. According to authorities, it’s meant to improve kids’ self-control.

Yet, parents are not happy with the plan. Parents, according to AFP, report that kids are ‘exhausted’ when they get home from school.

‘It is extremely difficult, they now have to leave home while it’s still pitch dark. I can’t accept this… their safety is not guaranteed when it’s dark and quiet,’ said Rambu Ata, mother of a 16-year-old while speaking to AFP.

In Indonesia, schools generally start between 7 and 8 am. Experts, however, recommend a later hour.