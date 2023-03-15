Survey suggests that offices can run smoothly even after cutting down Zoom calls and project updates to half

According to a recent poll, even after halving the number of Zoom conversations and project updates, offices may still function normally in a world where executives spend an average of 25 hours per week attending meetings.

Future Forum, a research organisation backed by Salesforce Inc.-owned Slack Technologies, performed the study on roughly 10,000 office workers.

According to the report, company executives have been spending a lot of time in ineffective meetings with the belief that it will be a constructive use of their time, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

According to the report, employees also come up to meetings to demonstrate to their managers that they are working and because they don’t want to miss anything crucial.

For the employees in the lower position, the reason for attending the meetings is that they don’t have a choice.

The study’s findings come at a time when various organisations are making efforts to understand which meetings are really important and which ones need to be jettisoned in a growing hybrid workplace where staffers are not always present at the same location.