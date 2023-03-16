100-year-old Japanese firm Fuji Electric to expand their operations in India

The 100-year-old Japanese company Fuji Electric, which creates solutions for the energy, automation, and environment technology sectors, is actively growing its business in India. The company announced plans to invest up to Rs 400 crore, or $50 million, in India over the next four years during the opening of their newest factory to produce printed circuit boards (PCB) and AC drives (devices that effectively regulate, run electric motors).

The company plans to dramatically expand its manufacturing in India with the recent factory in Chennai, which was constructed up at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore ($20 million). More than 2,00,000 PCBs and 1,20,000 AC drives will be produced annually.

Kentaro Yamaguchi, Head, Automation at Fuji Electric said that the automated equipment being used in India for surface mounting (placing small electronic components) on PCBs is the most sophisticated of its class. He said that even the Japanese factories of Fuji Electric did not have such advanced machines that can perform the surface mounting in a nearly 100% automated manner and in just a few seconds of time.

Shivaji Waghmare, CEO, Fuji Electric India, said that they look forward to serve larger number of Indian customers with the increased capacity and also are looking at opportunities to export made-in-India hardware to South East Asia, Middle-East, Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka among others.