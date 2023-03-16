At least 17 gold miners killed, 7 injured in bus accident in Afghanistan’s Takhar

Kabul: At least 17 gold miners were killed and seven others injured in a bus accident in Afghanistan’s Takhar province, Khaama Press reported. According to Afghanistan’s Khaama Press, the bus overturned in Takhar province’s Chah Ab district while it was bound for a gold mine in the Anjir area.

As per the Chah Ab district governor, appointed by the Taliban, Mullah Zamanuddin, the dead and wounded were gold mine workers. The accident occurred between the Chah Ab center and the mines in the Anjir area when the bus diverted the road and overturned. The injured people were transferred to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, and the condition of the injured is reported to be serious.

According to the World Health Organization’s 2020 Road Traffic Accident report, Afghanistan reached 6,033 or 2.6% of total deaths. It ranked 76 in terms of accident fatalities in the world, reported Khaama Press. Hundreds of people die on Afghanistan’s roads yearly due to underdeveloped highways, irresponsible driving, and poorly maintained vehicles.